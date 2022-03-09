Dobson Elementary holds Kids Heart Challenge

Top Classroom Winners are Logan Norman, fifth grade and overall winner, Maddux Atkins for fourth grade, Gracein Hodges for third grade, Aaron Johnson in second grade, Cameron Whitaker in first grade, and William Quance for kindergarten. (Submitted photo)

Dobson Elementary recently participated in Kids Heart Challenge. The fundraiser was a success, raising $3,814.16 for the American Heart Association.

The Top School Money Earner was Logan Norman. He received a sports equipment package for being the overall earner.

The Top Grade Level Earners were Logan Norman in fifth grade, Maddux Atkins for fourth grade, Gracein Hodges in third grade, Aaron Johnson in second grade, Cameron Whitaker for first grade, and William Quance in kindergarten. They will each receive one week of their favorite special area class.

Siomara Baltazar’s fifth grade class was the Top Class Earner, winning a pizza party.

Each student who raised $5 or more got an ice cream sandwich during PE the week of the celebration and got to participate in some fun activities that promote healthy heart development.