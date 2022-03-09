Pike Electric fined by OSHA over deaths

An electrical construction company based in Mount Airy has been fined $43,506 stemming from the deaths of two young employees in Alabama last year, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
The penalties against Pike Electric, LLC resulted from a federal workplace safety investigation into the fatal electrocutions of the 19-year-old apprentices in Adger, Alabama, about 23 miles southwest of Birmingham, on Aug. 31.
Officials say the incident occurred while they were working on a 7,200-volt electric distribution line to restore power after a severe summer storm.
The OSHA announcement did not name the victims, but the 19-year-olds were identified in an Associated Press report as Eli Nathaniel Babb of Kellyton, Alabama, and Layton River Ellison of Alexandria.
Investigators with OSHA, a division of the U.S. Department of Labor, determined that Pike Electric allowed the two apprentices to repair a downed line without ensuring the removal of all jumpers from the power source.
The company also failed to train workers to competently recognize electrical hazards and know the required safety procedures to address the existing hazards, their investigation revealed.
It further found that their employer might have prevented the incident by ensuring required safety standards were adhered to, and that adequate supervision and training was provided.
In addition, OSHA reported that the energy services provider failed to have an adequate number of people with first-aid training for the crew as it performed field work on exposed lines and energized equipment.
“Two young people suffered fatal electrocution because Pike Electric, LLC failed to meet their responsibility to ensure a safe and healthful workplace and ensure the proper supervision of new workers,” OSHA Area Director Ramona Morris, of Birmingham, said in a statement.
“Pike Electric should know the steps needed to isolate live electrical sources before making repairs on a downed electrical line and be acutely aware of the dangers,” Morris added. “Not following safety precautions and ensuring workers understand the dangers when lives are on the line is inexcusable.”
The investigation identified three serious violations for which OSHA has proposed $43,506 in penalties.
Pike Electric has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings and penalties before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
A call to Pike Electric Wednesday afternoon seeking comment about the case was referred to James Banner, listed as senior vice president of administration for the company located on Pike Way in the Holly Springs community.
Banner did not immediately respond to a voice-mail message left there.
Pike Electric, LLC provides transmission, distribution and substation construction services along with emergency storm response in a number of states, which began with Hurricane Betsy in 1965.
It is a subsidiary of Pike Corp., an electric, gas and telecommunications provider with about 10,000 employees and 100 office locations.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees, Tuesday’s announcement mentions.
OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s workers by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance.
In 2020, 126 workers lost their lives from exposure to electricity on the job, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.
Employment of electricians is projected to grow 9 percent from 2020 to 2030, and most workers enter the field through apprenticeship as did the two in Alabama.
