Police reports

March 8, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man was jailed on larceny and other charges after a weekend incident at a local convenience store, according to city police reports.

Joey Keith Caudle, 31, of 110 Sheila St., allegedly stole alcoholic beverages, food items and soft drinks with a total value of $76 at Speedway on West Pine Street around 1 a.m. Saturday and was arrested shortly afterward in the area of West Pine and Independence Boulevard nearby.

In addition to larceny, Caudle is accused of possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing due to having been banned from Speedway by its management in April 2020.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a March 28 appearance in District Court.

• James Glenn Bowman, 75, of 114 Dare Lane, is facing a larceny charge after pushing a shopping cart containing miscellaneous merchandise valued altogether at $524 into the Walmart parking lot last Friday without paying. He was caught and detained by store loss-prevention personnel until police arrived.

Among the items taken were 25 quarts of Castrol Edge high-mileage motor oil, shop towels, a bath faucet, seat covers and a 78mm battery.

Bowman is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on March 21 after signing a $500 appearance bond, police records state.

• Police were told on Feb. 25 that a Motorola Moto G cell phone owned by David Lee Cain of Shamrock Avenue had been stolen by an unknown suspect at Walmart. The phone, described as blue, is valued at $200.

• A woman from Glendale, South Carolina, was reported to have been a victim of an assault by strangulation on Feb. 24 at Holiday Inn Express and Suites on EMS Drive, which also involved interfering with an emergency communication.

Eva M. Vickers advised police that after striking and strangling her, an apparently known suspect prevented her from calling for help. Minor injuries resulted during the incident for which no charges were issued in its immediate aftermath.

• Dwight Eugene Baldwin, 42, of Wilkesboro, was jailed on a felony drug charge and an order for arrest for failure to appear in court stemming from an incident at Walmart where he allegedly stole merchandise valued at $806.

Officers encountered Baldwin during a larceny call on Feb. 23 which involved men’s clothing, toys and children’s clothing and during a probable-cause search of his person a crystal-like substance was found which police records identify as methamphetamine.

Baldwin was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and larceny, while also being revealed as the subject of an outstanding order for arrest on the court violation which had been issued in Wilkes County on Jan. 11. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court in Dobson on March 28.

• A case involving EBT (electronic benefits transfer) fraud was discovered on Feb. 22 to have occurred at Walmart, where police records indicate that a known individual used the EBT card of Rachel Kay Franklin of Johnson Farm Road at Pilot Mountain to buy items online from the store which subsequently were picked up there.

No loss figure was listed for the crime that was still under investigation at last report.