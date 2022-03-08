Leave downtown traffic alone, survey says

The “jury” is in regarding what should be done about the one-way traffic situation in downtown Mount Airy, which is nothing, according to the results of a recent survey.

It showed that the majority of respondents (44%) “strongly like” the idea of keeping the present two lanes of travel going one way along North Main Street through the central business district, with another 35% liking that setup though not strongly.

Only 16% of respondents dislike the one-way/two-lane traffic and 6% strongly do.

The section of North Main eyed for potential design changes referenced in the survey runs between Independence Boulevard and Pine Street.

Another possible adjustment that has been suggested for this stretch is replacing stoplights now existing along the way with stop signs where feasible, for which the survey showed sizeable support.

Fifty-three percent of those answering the survey either like (28%) or strongly like (25%) that alternative, with the results showing that 47% do not want stoplights replaced.

Early findings of plan

The survey results and other preliminary findings about downtown Mount Airy were presented during a city council meeting last Thursday by staff members of the Benchmark consulting firm that is updating a previous master plan for that area from 2004.

In November, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted to allocate $67,000 in city funding for the modernized plan toward a total funding commitment to it of about $125,000 — also involving financial input from the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.

Benchmark has been providing in-house planning-related services to Mount Airy since 2011 through a privatization move, and is receiving the additional funding for the downtown effort above its normal annual contract price.

While the plan won’t be completed until this summer, city officials were updated last week on the progress so far by the Benchmark team. Its report was based on first-hand observations, two days of listening sessions with local residents including downtown stakeholders and the recent survey.

It was accessible to the general public online until Jan. 31, with 481 people responding.

While those administering the survey say that number exceeded an initial goal, Commissioner Jon Cawley pointed out during the meeting that it represents only about 4% of Mount Airy’s population.

In addition to favoring the present one-way traffic setup, respondents, among other preferences:

• Expressed some support for changing to a one-lane/one-way configuration with angled parking and loading zones as an alternative, which a healthy number also dislike. (Benchmark President Jason Epley, who led the presentation, said the support shown for one-way/one-lane traffic contradicted the overall preference for leaving the existing format alone, but offered no explanation.)

• Eighty-three percent of the respondents oppose a change to two-way traffic of one lane each way with loading zones.

• Fifty-three percent strongly favor another oft-mentioned proposal, to bury overhead utility lines, which the Benchmark staff indicates is not feasible due to a high cost — magnified by the possible presence of thick granite below the surface which has undermined many a project.

• Fifty-five percent visit the downtown area several times a week or more, mostly for dining/entertainment, shopping and attending special events.

• While 56% consider downtown Mount Airy great, support was shown for improvements such as expanded schedules for businesses and alternative entertainment opportunities. Having rock concerts at the Earle Theatre instead of just old-time music is one example mentioned which would appeal to younger folks especially.

Parking, transportation misconceptions

The work so far on the master plan update has served to shoot down some common myths, including that downtown Mount Airy lacks sufficient parking.

Most survey respondents believe parking there is either easy (45%) or very easy (18%).

There are 2,343 parking spaces total, based on the presentation, including 232 on-street ones, though Benchmark representatives cite the fact that it might not be exactly where patrons want.

“Certainly there are peak times during the day and weekends when it can be difficult,” Epley said, adding that this might require circling the block to find a spot.

The consultant also mentioned a common problem that seemingly has plagued downtown Mount Airy since the early days of the automobile, on-street spaces being used by owners and/or employees of businesses there.

“There is some issue with cars being parked on the street all day long,” Epley said, “fifteen to 20 cars on any given day.”

He mentioned that capacity could be increased by getting those individuals to park elsewhere.

Another misconception shot down by the study thus far is that the amount of traffic is stressing downtown streets.

Epley said findings show that Independence Boulevard, Pine Street and Renfro, the busiest routes, “could easily handle more volume.”

However, this doesn’t mean there are no danger spots, with the intersection of Pine and Main found to be the most hazardous for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Parents with small children, along with elderly persons, are especially at risk, according to the Benchmark team, which also believes the area as a whole is not conducive to cycling.

But overall, Mount Airy has one of the best downtown environments of any small city in North Carolina, the consultants say, with features including an amphitheater, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and others.

Both city government and downtown leaders thought it necessary to update the 18-year old study by incorporating new elements to better guide future investments in the central business district, private and public, in a coherent and cost-effective manner.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.