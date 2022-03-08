Woman accused of defrauding elderly city man

A local woman is facing a long list of forgery and other felony charges stemming from incidents targeting checking and debit accounts of an elderly Mount Airy resident.

Amber Christi Black, 33, of 869 Siloam Road, Mount Airy, is accused of 20 serious charges altogether, according to information released Tuesday about her alleged crimes by city police, who are classifying the case as the exploitation of an elder adult.

Black is accused of stealing, forging and cashing personal checks belonging to Claude Edward Miles Sr., 87, a resident of Durham Street, and using the retiree’s debit card for fraudulent transactions at various locations around town without his consent.

The crimes occurred around the Feb. 21-22 time frame, police say, with an investigation leading to the lengthy slate of felony violations being filed against the woman. She was served with outstanding warrants on the charges at the Mount Airy Police Department Saturday and subsequently confined in the Surry County Jail under a total secured bond of $14,000.

Black is accused of four counts of forgery of instruments, four counts of uttering a forged instrument and 12 counts of financial card fraud.

Miles’ Wells Fargo debit card also was stolen and used to buy items at Walmart, Burkes Outlet, Taco Bell, Roses, an unidentified specialty store at 2123 Rockford St. and an unidentified restaurant at 1406 Edgewood Drive.

The Siloam Road resident is alleged to have forged the victim’s name on four checks from his account with Wells Fargo Bank and cashed them at its branch on North Main Street.

Black obtained a total of $505 using the checks, according to police records, which list no loss total for the transactions involving the debit card.

Police records also contain no information as to the relationship between Black and the victim.

The crimes were reported to authorities by a nearby neighbor of Miles on Durham Street.

Black is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 28.

