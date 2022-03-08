Gentry Middle hosts Twosday glow party

Josie Watson and Gracie Bullins work together to solve a math problem.

Livia Akers, Kristin Ceran, Hailey Lanthier and Abbiegail Marion take a second between activities to pose for a quick photo.

Submitted photo

Livia Akers, Kristin Ceran, Hailey Lanthier and Abbiegail Marion take a second between activities to pose for a quick photo.

Sadie White and Kassidy Riggs work together to solve a math problem during the 2.22.22 Glow Party.

Submitted photo

Sadie White and Kassidy Riggs work together to solve a math problem during the 2.22.22 Glow Party.

Wendie Gwynn and Kelly Cave's math classes are engaged and having fun working together on this special day.

Submitted photo

Wendie Gwynn and Kelly Cave’s math classes are engaged and having fun working together on this special day.

Eighth grade students from Gentry Middle School recently celebrated “Twosday Tuesday” on Feb. 22.

That date — Feb. 22 — written as 2-22-22 is an example of a Palindrome and occurred as a once-in-a-lifetime date. Math teachers Wendie Gwynn and Kelly Cave planned a Glow Party for their students to enjoy. Students were able to rotate to a variety of activity stations that reinforced important math concepts but with a twist. Every activity either used the digits 2, 0, 2, 2 in the problem or the digits were used to represent part of the answer.

“Students were very engaged in problem-solving and were surprised to experience the many ways 2 can be used in math,” school officials said.