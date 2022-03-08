SCC Offering eNotary class online

Surry Community College is offering an eNotary class for electronic witnessing on March 22, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The course will cover the N.C. Electronic Notary Act, eligibility and registration; the N.C. Notary Act in broad view, electronic notary processes, technology solutions and providers; ethics as they pertain to electronic notarizations, consequences of misconduct, security standards and best practices; and departmental recommendations. To qualify to become a certified electronic notary, participants must hold a valid commission as a notary public in North Carolina.

Tuition for this course is $71. For information about this class or to register, call the Yadkin Center at 336-386-3580.