SCC hosting virtual event on free college classes

March 7, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Rising high school juniors and seniors who are interested in earning college credit, tuition free, are invited to Surry Community College’s Career and College Promise Virtual Event on Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m.

“Surry Community College, in partnership with Surry and Yadkin counties, Elkin and Mount Airy city schools and Millennium Charter Academy, offers high school students opportunities to complete a college credential before graduating from high school,” said Melissa Recknor, director of student success and academic advising at the college. “The Career and College Promise Program (CCP) offers free tuition to high school juniors, seniors, and under classmen identified as AIG (Academically or Intellectually Gifted), while enrolled at their traditional high school.

“CCP is also available to homeschool students. The purpose of this virtual meeting is to discuss CCP, the different programs offered, important deadlines, and answer questions that the community may have,” she said.

Those interested in joining the meeting can go to [bit.ly/CCPVirtual2022]bit.ly/CCPVirtual2022. More information about CCP programs can be found at surry.edu/ccp. For any further questions or information, contact Recknor at 336-386-3628 or recknorm@surry.edu.