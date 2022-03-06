Commissioners hear Jones School proposal tonight

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

J.J. Jones High School is on the agenda this evening at 6 p.m., in Dobson. A proposal for the commissioners to consider will be made this evening by county manager Chris Knopf.

The Surry County Board of County Commissioners meeting tonight has already drawn the attention of the public. Word has begun to spread of a line item found on the agenda: Jones School Property Transfer.

The county manager’s office said this morning, “The County Manager has submitted a proposal for the Board to consider tonight following the Board Retreat. No additional offers have been received since the Board Retreat.”

“Jones School Property Transfer,” four simple words may end the lingering questions surrounding the fate of the beloved shuttered J. J. Jones High School, which was added to the surplus property list along with Westfield Elementary last year.

County Manager Chris Knopf is set to present five items: county fire service info, the Westfield Community Center being used as a temporary site for paving materials, Flat Rock/Bannertown Water/Sewer Payoff, USDA loan & grant applications for Surry Medical Ministries and Jones School Property Transfer. There is no elaboration to be found on the agenda.

Board meetings are open to the public beginning at 6 p.m. at the Surry County Historic Courthouse in Dobson. It would be safe to assume a crowd will be a crowd in attendance, as Save Jones School along with the African American Historical and Genealogical Society have been well represented at commissioners meetings for many weeks now.

Those who would prefer can find a link to the county commissioners meetings on the county website, most easily found by searching “Meeting Videos” in the top right corner search field. More savvy users may go directly to YouTube and seek “Surry County NC.”

Video replay will be available online as well.

It remains to be seen what County Manager Chris Knopf will say, or if a vote is on the horizon this evening. In a community ready for news and hoping for a win – word is spreading.