Police reports

• Authorities are investigating a first-degree burglary at Cloud Zone Tobacco and Vape involving the theft of property valued altogether at more than $3,500, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered on the morning of Feb. 26 at the business on North Renfro Street, which three unknown suspects broke into the night before while it was occupied.

They then stole merchandise with a total value of $3,586, including CBD products listed as a one-pound jar of Delta H hemp, nine three-ounce jars of Delta H hemp and 30 Packwoods hemp-infused Delta 8 cigarettes.

• Police learned Wednesday that power tools valued at $667 had been stolen from a vehicle owned by Dennis Dwain Angel. The theft occurred while the 1995 Chevrolet was unsecured at an unidentified commercial/office building in the 400 block of West Pine Street.

The loss included a Stihl orange and tan chainsaw and a DeWalt brad nailer 18-inch nail gun.

• A bodily assault occurred on Feb. 26 at the residence of Solmarie Pacheco on Lovill Street, where a known suspect is said to have struck her in the nose and face using his fists. No arrests were reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

• A hit and run case was reported on Feb. 25, which involved an unknown driver sideswiping a 2001 Dodge Caravan owned by Bobby Dean Huff Jr. of Holly Avenue and fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred while the minivan was parked at A Touch of Mayberry on North Main Street, where Huff is employed. It caused damage put at $2,000.