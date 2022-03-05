Sixteen non-profits seek $2.4 million from ARPA

Sandy Level Community Council members and supporters hand-deliver the group’s application for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Mount Airy Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis before a Tuesday deadline. Pictured, from left, are Colonious King, Emma Jean Tucker, Ann Vaughn, Calvin Vaughn, Mary Francis Sawyers, council President Shelby King and Lewis.

Talk about a last-minute rush.

As of early on Feb. 25, only three local non-profit organizations had applied for money from Mount Airy’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds designated last year to help communities nationwide recover from the COVID pandemic.

But by the application deadline four days later — last Tuesday — the number of groups seeking assistance had ballooned to 16, which submitted funding requests totaling $2.4 million.

The city government was tapped for $3.2 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, and no decision has been made regarding whether such requests actually will be granted and in what sums.

With aid for non-profits an allowable use of the federal dollars, Mount Airy officials have explained that they wanted to get information on proposed projects or programs from applicants for funding ahead of the city’s annual spring budget process.

The number of applicants and the specific requests sought were compiled and released publicly Thursday afternoon at a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

That list includes (in the order reported by the city):

The Surry Young Entrepreneurs Program, Surry Arts Council, Mount Airy Men’s Shelter, Mount Airy Rescue Squad, Sandy Level Community Council Inc., Veterans Memorial Park, Surry Medical Ministries, Rotary Pup Dog Park, Tiny Tigers Rescue Inc.;

Also, the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, Masonic Properties of Mount Airy Inc., Surry Children’s Center, African-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, Mount Airy Public Library and Mount Airy Junior Woman’s Club.

The $2.4 million in assistance overall which these organizations are requesting is to support various projects with a total estimated price tag of $8.1 million.

This is believed to be the first time in Mount Airy’s history that such potential funding was offered on a widespread basis.

Information released by the municipality does not specify the projects, but some have been reported on previously, as exemplified by requests from two major entities.

The largest sum sought is $475,000 from the museum, and the Arts Council is next with a request of $357,500.

Both have targeted city funding in recent years for facility additions and/or improvements.

Another example is third on the list, the Sandy Level Community Council, which is seeking $262,920 toward a total project cost of $346,880. Its plans call for renovations of the historic Satterfield House so it can become a community center offering educational and other programs at a site where a Rosenwald school also was once located.

Mayor Ron Niland and Commissioner Marie Wood believe any requests granted should be for non-profit organizations with solid records of community service which are planning meaningful programs and projects not duplicated by others.

The city government also will designating the federal money for its needs.

Downtown improvements, employee salaries and upgrading the communications capabilities of the council meeting room in the Municipal Building through a major technology upgrade have been listed as possible uses by the municipality.

Equipment and building-related expenditures such as new trucks and HVAC upgrades are among other needs cited.

