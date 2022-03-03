Lifeline health screenings coming up

March 3, 2022 John Peters II Health, News 0

Residents living in and around Mount Airy can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Cross Creek Country Club will host this community event on March 7.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Advance registration is required. Cross Creek Country Club is located at The site is located at 1129 Greenhill Rd in Mount Airy.