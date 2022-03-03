Lifeline health screenings coming up

While most everyone in the local medical profession will tell you they are glad that only 10 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed thus far in Surry County, Northern Regional Hospital officials are alarmed about another trend — few people using their emergency department for needed care.

The hospital’s leadership does not believe a sudden wave of good health has washed over the region, either. Instead, people are afraid to take advantage of the hospital’s services out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

“We’re fearful there are patients getting sick, non-COVID-19 patients, who are not getting care and are getting sicker at home,” said Chris Lumsden, CEO of Northern.

He said that’s a problem not unique to Northern.

“As I’ve talked to my colleagues across the state — they are seeing the same thing. A very significant reduction in outpatient and inpatient changes.”

“Throughout the Southeast, hospitals are seeing anywhere between a 40% to 50% reduction in services,” said Dr. Jason W. Edsall, chief medical officer at the facility. “We’re about 50% off (at Northern).”

Part of that is to be expected because of temporary policy changes.

“We suspended elective procedures, some services,” Lumsden said. That was to help prevent the possibility of COVID-19 spreading in the hospital should there be an outbreak there.

So far, the measures put in place at the hospital, along with the statewide stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines have helped prevent the spread locally. At Northern, just three of the county’s ten cases were reported.

But it’s the reticence of local residents to seek emergency care for other reasons that’s bothersome to Lumsden.

Edsall said recently, in less than a 24-hour period, “I had three patients present to the ED having a heart attack. They had been putting their symptoms off for three or more days because of the COVID-19.”

He added the department has also seen a couple of patients with stroke symptoms who put off visiting the hospital. That, he said, could be even more devastating than promptly responding to heart attack symptoms.

“We have several interventions for heart attacks…several strategies at different points. With strokes, we have one strategy and it’s effective early on and that’s it.”

Not all examples of individuals putting off needed health care is as extreme as a heart attack or stroke.

“What concerns me the most…is all the people who aren’t getting their hypertension treatment, who aren’t taking care of their diabetes; the cost of that is tremendous. I’m not just talking about the dollars and cents, I’m talking about the human cost; it is leading them to have more serious problems.”

“The reality is, we’re probably the safest place in Surry County right now,” Lumsden said, at least with regards to COVID-19 exposure.

The hospital has for many weeks been introducing new guidelines and policies to decrease the likelihood the disease will be introduced to the hospital and spread among its staff or patients.

Northern officials suspended its volunteer program, restricted visitors, set up outside triage for patients, checks its staffers for symptoms every day before they can enter the hospital, and has increased cleaning and disinfecting efforts. Many of those efforts began in January, before many other hospitals were taking such measures.

“We’ve taken a very all hands-on-deck approach, planning for the worst, hoping for the best,” Lumsden said. “We’ve prepared, we’re really well prepared.”

Financial toll

While hospital officials express that their main concern is for the health of people not receiving needed care, there’s no getting around the fact that such a downward trend is hurting the hospital financially.

“What we’ve seen…represents a 40% reduction in our volume and revenue,” Lumsden said. “It’s put a financial strain on our hospital as it has for every hospital I’ve talked to.”

While many businesses will cut jobs, or hours, or material use when revenue drops, that’s really not been an option for Northern.

“You really can’t really make that up with cost savings when you’re preparing for a surge, when we’re getting our people ready for the storm if the storm comes,” he said.

As one of the largest employers in the area, Lumsden said it’s important for the community that hospital officials manage the facility well, keep everyone on the job.

“I’ve never had a layoff in my career and I don’t intend to have one now,”he said. “Our message to our doctors and staff is job well done and we’re going to take care of you.”

Having said that, Lumsden and Edsall both say their main message is that it’s dangerous for individuals needing emergency heath care to stay away out of fear of contracting COVID-19 at the hospital’s emergency department and in other areas of the facility.

“If I could get one message out to folks, while COVID-19 is receiving the spotlight right now, and with good reason, there’s still a lot of things that happen to people day-in and day-out that need medical attention,” Edsall said. “People still have appendicitis, babies need to be cared for…all the things that needed to be done for people before still needs to be done. …we want people to know we are safe and we are here for them.”

Tacho Montero of Mount Airy stands at the entrance of Northern Regional Hospital’s outside triage tent Friday morning. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_6660.jpg Tacho Montero of Mount Airy stands at the entrance of Northern Regional Hospital’s outside triage tent Friday morning. Northern Regional Hospital checks its employees for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms every day before they can begin their shift. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_hosp.jpg Northern Regional Hospital checks its employees for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms every day before they can begin their shift. Photo courtesy Northern Regional Hospital