SCC recognizes student ambassadors, SGA members

The Surry Community College Ambassador Scholars Program recognizes students who served as public relations representatives by hosting campus visitors, conducting campus tours, supporting special events, and setting an example of excellence for Surry students. The Surry Community College Foundation established the Ambassador Scholars Program in 1993.
Ambassadors and Student Government Association members for the 2021-2022 year are: Brayden Adams of Indian Trail; Jesse Keaton of Boonville; Kailey Myers of Lowgap; Kameron Burch, Christopher Hernández Carrillo and Makynna Jackson of Mount Airy; Nataly Avalos, Jacob Mills and Jacquelin Cortes Montero of Dobson; and Estevan Luna Zamora of Hamptonville.
SGA President Brayden Adams of Indian Trail is a first-year student in the process of earning an Associate in Science. He chose to attend Surry Community College to be part of the baseball team. He looks forward to being part of student government and getting to know people on campus as time goes on. Eventually, he plans to transfer to a four-year university to continue playing baseball.
Senior Ambassador and SGA secretary Jesse Keaton of Boonville is completing an Associate in Arts, as well as a certificate in Nurse Aide. She plans to attend Appalachian State University in the fall, hoping to go into the medical field to work with pediatric patients. As a student, she is also involved with National Society of Leadership and Success, Phi Theta Kappa, Scholars of Global Distinction and Surry’s Minds Matter. Keaton states that she has enjoyed the classes and connections she has made with fellow students and staff at Surry Community College.
Senior Ambassador Kailey Myers of Lowgap is pursuing both an Associate in Arts, as well as an Associate in Science through the Surry Early College. She plans to transfer to a four-year university in the fall to study Biology and Chemistry. Myers states that she has enjoyed the faculty-to-student ratio, opportunities available for students and supportive instructors during her time at Surry Community College.
Junior Ambassador Kameron Burch of Mount Airy is in his second year of the Information Technology program at SCC. He is currently taking all classes online and says that he appreciates the ability to take online classes. While still uncertain of his plans beyond graduation, he is currently considering going into cybersecurity or software development.
Junior Ambassador Jacquelin Cortes Montero of Dobson is currently a student at the Surry Early College and is obtaining an Associate in Arts. She also plans on earning certificates in Spanish Language and Medical Administration. After graduation, she is going into dental hygiene. Jacqueline states that she enjoys how welcoming SCC feels including the environment, staff and faculty. Her hobbies include going to the gym and spending time with her family and best friend.
SGA Event Coordinator Christopher Hernández Carrillo of Mount Airy is pursuing an Associate in Science through the Surry Early College. He also plans to obtain certificates in Medical Administration and Spanish Medical Interpreter. After graduating from Surry Community College, he hopes to go to a four-year university to become a diagnostic medical sonographer and obtain a sonographer’s license. In addition to being an SGA member, he also serves as the event coordinator. Christopher is the secretary of the SCC National Society of Leadership and Success chapter, and enjoys reading, learning new languages and working out.
SGA Vice President Nataly Avalos of Dobson is a sophomore at Surry Early College High School and is pursuing an Associate in Arts. She plans on transferring to a four-year college university and majoring in International Business. She enjoys the environment of Surry Community College, including the instructors and the educational opportunities.
Senior Ambassador and SGA Mascot Jacob Mills of Dobson is a senior at Surry Early College High School and is completing an Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts. After graduation, he plans on attending Appalachian State University to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Arts Education (K-12). He also plans on getting a master’s degree in fine arts or design. He has enjoyed the warm atmosphere that the teachers and instructors of Surry Community College have provided.
Junior Ambassador Makynna Jackson of Mount Airy is a junior at Surry Early College High School and is part of the Associate in General Education program at Surry Community College. She plans on going to a four-year university to major in Chemistry. Her hobbies include drawing and reading.
Junior Ambassador Estevan Luna Zamora of Hamptonville is a second-year student completing an Associate in Arts and Science. He enjoys the fact that he is taking classes that will go toward his major at a four-year university for a fraction of the cost. He plans on becoming a mechanical engineer and appreciates the math and science departments at SCC for having caring teachers that bring out the best in their students.
Kendra Myers, coordinator of student services and SGA advisor, is also the faculty leader for the Ambassador Scholars Program. “SCC is fortunate to have strong student leaders. Students are nominated and selected based on those leadership skills. Other criteria include diverse backgrounds, and a willingness to represent Surry Community College on campus and in the community,” Myers said. “Student leaders serve in many capacities while providing tours for our school, meeting individuals throughout the community, and assisting with many fundraising events on campus. SCC is proud to have these fine individuals serving as representatives of our college.”
Senior Ambassadors receive an academic scholarship of $500 per semester for a total of $1,000 for the duration of their service year. All ambassadors must maintain a GPA of 3.0 and be nominated by a SCC faculty or staff member and go through an interview process. SGA officers receive an academic scholarship between $300 and $500 per semester based on their help in the office, with a maximum of $600-$1,000 per year.
For more information about the SCC Ambassador Scholars Program or the Student Government Association, contact Myers at simmonsk@surry.edu or 336-386-3465.