Scott named to cemetery group

March 2, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A Mount Airy businessman has been appointed to a city advisory group.

Steve Scott was named to the Cemetery Trustees Board in a vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during its last meeting on Feb. 17.

The Cemetery Trustees Board is a five-member group that oversees the municipal-owned Oakdale Cemetery, a 22-acre facility situated along North Main Street which contains more than 6,000 burial sites.

Bill Beamer, who had been serving on the board, became no longer eligible for that due to moving outside the city limits and Scott was chosen to replace him.

Scott was approved to serve out Beamer’s unexpired term, which ends on Nov. 1, 2023, and may be reappointed after that.

He is the longtime owner of Airmont Florist and Gift Shop.

Among other members of the Cemetery Trustees Board are Dr. John Crane, Ivy Sheppard and Bill Rountree, who in July 2020 were reappointed for four-year terms ending on March 1, 2024.

The fifth member of the board is Mayor Ron Niland. The mayor automatically becomes part of it for his or her term in office.

Scott also serves on another city advisory group, the Mount Airy Library Board.