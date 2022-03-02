Surry County Schools band students earn honor

March 2, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

In front are Rachel Dolinger and Nate Parris along with Colby Callaway. The three Surry County Schools students were part of the Northwest NC All-District Honor Band event held at Appalachian State University in Boone recently. (Submitted photo)

<p>The 9-12 Concert Band performs onstage in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts at Appalachian State University. (Submitted photo)</p>

Three Surry County Schools students were selected to participate in the Northwest NC All-District Honor Band event held at Appalachian State University in Boone on Feb. 18-20.

Representing East Surry were Nate Parrish, who performed as the ninth clarinet in the 9-10 Symphonic Band, and Rachel Dolinger, who performed as eighth clarinet in the 9-12 Concert Band. North Surry was represented by Colby Callaway, who performed as second tuba in the 9-12 Concert Band. These students are enrolled in the band programs at their respective Surry County high schools.

Several COVID-19 protocols made the 2022 event operate a little differently than in the past. For instance, the number of students selected for each band was reduced in order to allow for physical spacing in rehearsal and performance venues. Rehearsals were also broken up into 50-minute blocks and the HVAC system was allowed to change over air in between each block. However, these and other protocols did not discourage participants. After an all-virtual event in 2021, everyone involved was excited to be able to have an in-person experience this year.

These students rehearsed and performed with other student musicians in the Northwest District Bandmasters Association. Guest conductors led rehearsals which culminated in a concert in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on the afternoon of Feb. 20.

The 9-12 Concert Band was conducted by Robert Johnston, director of bands at Ronald Reagan High School in Pfafftown, and the 2021 Northwest District Award of Excellence winner. The 9-10 Symphonic Band was conducted by Todd Ebert, director of bands at Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw. While no Surry County Schools students were selected for the 11-12 Symphonic Band this year, it was conducted by Colonel Don Schofield, the commander and conductor of The United States Air Force Band in Washington, D.C.

The All-District Honor Band is sponsored each year by the Northwest North Carolina Bandmasters Association, a division of the North Carolina Music Educators Association. This is a highly competitive event where more than 1,200 students representing 19 counties audition each year. In order to audition, students are required to practice and perfect a solo specific to their instrument, major scales, chromatic scale as well as sight-read a piece of music after looking at it for only 30 seconds. Auditions are scored by a panel of judges and students receiving the highest scores are invited to be members of the honor bands.