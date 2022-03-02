Surry County students compete in regional science fair

Surry County Schools was well-represented with 18 projects competing in the recent The North Central Region 5 Science Fair, with several receiving recognition at the event. Among those were:

– Emilynn Haymore from Pilot Mountain Elementary received Honorable Mention.

– Nathaniel Murphy from Copeland Elementary received Honorable Mention

– Emma Mae White from Meadowview Magnet Middle received Honorable Mention in the Junior Division, Environmental Category.

– Bailey Ray from Meadowview Magnet Middle received a Third Place recognition in the Junior Division, Mathematics Category.

– Makynna Jackson and Isabella Jackson from Surry Early College High received a Second Place recognition in the Senior Division, Engineering Category.

All totaled, 122 projects were registered in three divisions; Elementary, Junior, and Senior.

The virtual presentations mark the first time that Surry County Schools’ students have been able to participate in the Regional Science Fair proceedings for the past two years. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, students did not have the opportunity to participate in last year’s competition due to safety concerns. This school year, students were excited to present their projects and push towards the regional competition.

Each student prepared slide presentations of their project and shared the slides with judges. The competition judges reviewed each project and developed individualized questions for the students based on their observations. After the review process, each student was given time to meet with judges virtually for around 3-5 minutes. Students were asked questions and given more time to elaborate on their project and scientific findings.

“Science and engineering are alive in Surry County Schools, and students at every level, elementary, middle, and high school are gaining valuable skills that transfer to the world of work,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “Not only did students demonstrate creativity in their research but they also presented that research to judges in an interview. The ability to synthesize information and communicate it in a professional manner sets students apart competitively and prepares them for what’s next, whether that be college or careers. I am extremely proud of how hard our students work to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills each day in their classrooms and the high-quality lessons teachers create to facilitate learning. It has been wonderful to see our students back in action this year on the regional level building upon concepts learned in the classroom. Congratulations to all.”