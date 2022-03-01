McLamb enters Surry school board race

By Tom Joyce

DOBSON — Seats on the Surry County Board of Education have been one of the more popular selections for candidates filing for office so far.

At the close of filing Monday afternoon, seven people had tossed their hats into the ring for county school board seats, including during a brief court-interrupted filing period in December and a resumption of that process which began last Thursday.

Donna McLamb was the latest to do so on Monday, when she officially became a candidate for the District 4 seat on the Surry Board of Education on the Republican ticket.

Before the filing of Lamb, 60, of Foley Brindle Lane, Dobson, fellow GOP member T.J. Bledsoe, also of Dobson, had been the only other candidate for the District 4 post that is now occupied by Terri Mosley, the board’s chairman.

Meanwhile, three candidates have filed, as of Monday afternoon, for the District 2 seat on the Surry Board of Education. They include Democratic incumbent Mamie McKinney Sutphin of Pilot Mountain and Republican challengers Tony L. Hutchens of Mount Airy, and Brent Long from Pilot Mountain.

The only other county school board slot affected by the 2022 election cycle is the District 3 seat for which Kent Whitaker of Dobson and Jessica George of Siloam were the only candidates to have filed by Monday’s closing. Both are Republicans.

That seat previously was held by Earlie Coe, who stepped down last year. Melissa Key Atkinson subsequently was appointed to serve the remainder of Coe’s unexpired term.

In comparison to the county school board, less candidate interest has been shown in Mount Airy Board of Education races. Both have partisan seats.

At last report, only incumbent at-large member Tim Matthews, a Democrat, had filed in a bid to retain that seat, with no one doing so for District A and B.

Those positions are now held by Kyle Leonard and Ben Cooke, respectively.

The filing period will continue today and Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 8:15 a.m. to noon, when filing closes at the Surry County Board of Elections office in Dobson.

About 35 candidates had signed up as of Monday to run for various local and state offices, in anticipation of a primary election in May and the general election next November.

