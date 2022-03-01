Westfield School artifacts rehoming

On the grounds of the former Westfield Elementary sits a WWII memorial and flagpole with bell that may be on the move to Westfield Baptist Church soon as part of an Eagle Scout project. (Ryan Kelly | The News)
Eight names are engraved upon the WWII memorial outside the former Westfield Elementary. With the school having been surplussed, the fate of the memorial, flag pole and bell were in doubt. (Ryan Kelly | The News)
Surplus school properties have been a hot topic for the Surry County commissioners of late. With decisions looming on the fate of J. J. Jones High School, it was Westfield Elementary that needed some extra attention at the last board meeting.
Commissioner Van Tucker advised his fellow board members that a possible home for items on the lot of the former Westfield Elementary had been found. At Westfield were a World War II memorial and a flagpole with a bell that have significance to the community.
Tucker had been asking the board members, and the public, for help in finding these artifacts a new home. He reported that a scout wants to take on this project as part of Eagle Scout certification. He noted that would include bringing in the equipment necessary to uproot the flagpole and memorial for the move to Westfield Baptist Church.
He asked the board to give permission in advance to the Westfield Baptist group and the scouts to move ahead if and when the church’s deacons approved it.
County Attorney Ed Woltz made sure everything was in line with regulations and advised when the school was surplussed last year along with J.J. Jones that it was a surplussed as “real property.” These artifacts would be considered personal property attached to real property and would need to be surplussed as well.
The board passed a resolution to designate the items as personal property and the flagpole with bell to Westfield Baptist, and to grant pre-approval for the groups to move when approval is gained.
The county will gift these items to the church, who will agree to keep them in the public use going forward. For artifacts being displayed outside the church, where anyone can see, the public use component is easily met.
“They will freely and gladly comply with whatever it takes to satisfy the county’s paperwork request,” Tucker reported yesterday.
“Those people died heroically serving the country in World War II,” he said of the desire to save the memorial and the artifacts that hold significance to this community, “We don’t want anyone’s treasures to be lost.”
In other business at a recent board meeting:
– The Health and Nutrition Center sent a request to the board for authorization to buy a new truck. Previously, pandemic relief funds were used by them to buy an incident trailer, and now a vehicle is needed to get that trailer around the county for vaccination clinics and other functions.
Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge agreed to hold the vehicle for the county upon its arrival but would not be able to hold it until the next commissioners meeting. Knopf advised that no county fund would be used for the truck and noted the department had done due diligence in their selection of the vehicle based on departmental needs. The request was approved.
– The Town of Dobson is also in the market for a 100-foot aerial ladder truck for their fire department. The current Dobson fire fleet will not be able to reach the tallest buildings with its 50 foot truck, however officials have now determined the new truck is too large to fit down many Dobson neighborhood streets.
Previously, Dobson was going to sell the 50 foot ladder truck to help pay for the new one, that plan was scrapped. Town Manager Laura Neely sent a request to the county commissioners planning retreat last week for a contribution for the purchase, which Dobson had negotiated down to $90,000. With hotels, county buildings, and the new detention center being cited as the need for the purchase, the commissioners made a surprise offer to fully cover half the costs of the new ladder truck.
– The county’s Animal Control Committee sent forth a list of names to be reappointed to the committee: Tony Davis and Tony Tilley were reappointed by the board. Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the United Fund of Surry, was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the committee.
– Finally, Todd Harris, Surry County Register of Deeds, appeared before the commissioners to give credit for a job well done. He heaped praise on his staff for its recent certifications achieved through the School of Government at UNC Chapel Hill.
“They passed with flying colors. Even this squirrel found an acorn down in Chapel Hill and was able to pass,” Harris offered. “We are very happy to announce, and very proud that this gives us 100% certification. I have an incredible staff.”
Recognized were: Misti Collins, Deputy Register of Deeds 1; Laken Haynes, Deputy Register of Deeds 1; and Jennifer Barker, Assistant Register of Deeds 2. Harris was certified as well as Register of Deeds. Also, in attendance to show departmental support for their teammates were Teresa Tilley and Teresa Smith.