United to serve Surry

The member organizations of the United Fund of Surry pose for their group photo on the steps of the Moore House Monday, February, 28.
The Moore House in Mount Airy was bustling with energy Monday as Melissa Hiatt of the United Fund of Surry gathered together representatives from the 26 member organizations for a lunch meet and greet. On the agenda was preparation to open the next round of funding request for the member agencies the United Fund of Surry supports, and they heard an update on the Community Campaign.
The United Fund recently moved into the upstairs at Moore House and Hiatt said they are “excited to be in their new offices.” Hosting a group at the house is a welcome change as the Moore House has been sitting unused since the pandemic. “No one has been here since closing for COVID.”
As the signage outside of Reeves Community Center reflects, the goal set of $430,000 has been exceeded, at last update the current total sat at $451,000 with a handful of workplace campaigns still ongoing. “This a good comeback from not making goal last year following the pandemic,” and there is still a “Dine-Out for the Fund” night scheduled with local restaurants in March.
The agencies under the United Fund umbrella serve needs all across the county, in fact Hiatt said at times United Fund is plugging in holes where local or state agencies cannot assist. The Ararat Rescue Squad, Surry Friends of Youth, and Yokefellow Ministries are among those agencies who benefit from being a part of the United Fund.
While the United Fund of Surry helps to distribute funds to the member agencies, she reminded the group that they are here to serve their agencies, “This is about you and the people you serve.”
In Surry County she reported 17,578 people have directly benefited from a service from one of the agencies, which equates to 25% in a county of roughly 70,000. “Those are just the direct touches, when you think about how many people around those received a benefit as well, the residual footprint is much higher than that.”
Take Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care as a prime example of a larger footprint, their direct service is for the patient, and secondary services are then offered via counseling and support to the family members in a time of great need. When extrapolated to the 18-county region they serve in both North Carolina and Southern Virginia, the impact felt from the services of Mountain Valley can reach into homes all across the region – and beyond.
In a minuscule sampling of the services utilized from the member organizations in the past 12 months, Hiatt gave the following: 69,000 meals, 530 scholarships, 1,078 prescription assistance requests, and more than 7,000 counseling classes were provided by United Fund agencies.
“This number that blows my mind, because I don’t know how this happens with all volunteers and no paid staff, but 3,298 crisis calls were met by rescue squads,” Hiatt observed. “That’s amazing when you think about the number of people who leave their home as a volunteer to get in a truck to aid someone and they have no idea where they’re going.”
People helping people comes in many forms and she encouraged the members to lean on one another where complementary services may overlap, or where one member agency could offer services to another. “It’s always better to partner with another non-profit at a lesser rate than it is to pay someone else to do it.”
A total of 58,827 volunteer hours were racked up by the agencies utilizing an army of 1,096 volunteers. Hiatt said that labor savings to the county has a price tag of $1.7 million. “When you speak to a county commissioner, remind them what you’re worth.”
There is still time to help the Community Campaign reach an even higher total, the public can make donations through: http://www.unitedfundofsurry.org/donate.
The Community Campaign for the United Fund of Surry is ongoing through the end of March.