Growing your own salad bowl

March 1, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Delicious leafy greens could be part of the menu at your house. The NC Cooperative Extension, Surry Center, will be hosting a webinar Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. on growing your own salad garden.

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Surry Center, wants to promote healthy eating and is offering a free webinar Thursday on growing you own food.

The “Grow Your Own Salad Bowl” webinar is being held Thursday, March 3 from noon to 1 p.m. The Cooperative Extension staff will be showing how to start your own salad bowl garden in order to grow your own tasty salad. “Seeing how easy this is will make you want to get started right away. You will never want to go anywhere else for your greens,” the announcement states.

The Cooperative Extension says do not let limited space stop you from growing your own food, a lot can be done in limited space. In these time of uncertainty about supply chains and what may be found from day to day at the market, taking matters into your own hands can eliminate some of that shortage anxiety.

Adding in those homegrown extra leafy greens can yield savings during times when prices keep climbing, and the health benefits to adding in more greens have been well known.

A 2020 study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, led by Joshua Dunaief, MD, found that a diet rich in dark green leafy vegetables is associated with decreased systemic C-reactive protein levels over time.

Subsequently, those lower levels were correlated with reduced risk of diseases promoted by chronic inflammation. Foods with natural anti-inflammatory properties are highly recommended by doctors.

Dr. Frank Hu, Harvard School of Public Health, says “inflammation is an important underlying mechanism for the development of diseases” such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

This webinar, the Cooperative says, will help participants raise their garden and “know where your food comes from.” Beyond the security of knowing the food is safe and pesticide free, they also say it can just be plain old fun. “Grow your own. It is exciting to watch your food grow from seed or transplant to table.”

Read more at: https://surry.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/02/grow-your-own-salad-bowl-webinar/