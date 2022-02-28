White Plains kindergarteners have candy fun

<p>Jordyn Locke is excited about her candy heart stack.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Luke Lyons, winner of the challenge, is concentrating on stacking his candy hearts.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Piper Nichols is concentrating on stacking her candy hearts.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Hannah Bowman’s kindergarten students at White Plains Elementary School recently participated in a candy heart challenge.

Students had to see how many candy hearts they could stack in two minutes without it falling, then they counted the candy hearts to determine the winner.