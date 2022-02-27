United Fund still pursuing goal

Altec, employees give $65,000

As the United Fund of Surry closes in on the end of the 2021-2022 Community Campaign, officials there say they are pursuing every avenue to increase fundraising dollars to meet the $430,000 goal.

“It has been an interesting year, the one thing we were sure of beginning this campaign was that the effects of COVID were still prevalent. Our board was not sure what to expect,” said Melissa Hiatt, executive director. “We are very fortunate that we have loyal donors and loyal businesses that understand the importance of service provided by our member agencies. One Mount Airy company has stepped up in an amazing way.”

One of those companies is Altec., Inc., which recently provided a $5,000 match to the$60,000 its employees have raised for the United Fund

“The Altec philosophy is we are always stronger together and our values are based on family and teamwork,” said Ben Griffin, general manager of Altec. “There is no better way to invest in our community than to give to the United Fund of Surry who supports our neighbors and helps to create a community that we all want to live and work in.”

Hiatt said that Altec has a history of supporting the United Fund of Surry, but reached a new level this year with the $65,000.

“Our team recognized this and came through in a big way this year,” Griffin said. “They are amazing and together they donated a tremendous amount of money. I’m extremely proud of them and want everyone to know that the donation is from them. I challenge every business in Surry County to run a workplace campaign and give your associates the opportunity to give back. It is why this community is special and I hope we all strive to keep it that way,” Griffin said.

The United Fund campaign will run through March 31. Local businesses can still help by reaching out to the United Fund to discuss options for corporate gifts, workplace campaigns, and fundraisers. The United Fund also continues to see donations from Surry County residents that work in Forsyth County decline over the years. These donations, collected by the United Way of Forsyth, have to specifically be designated back to Surry County for them to be received by the United Fund so that it can be distributed to local agencies.

Hiatt encouraged everyone to check with their employers to see if their company matches donations and to follow up to see if their donations are coming to Surry County.