Fire Chiefs seek assets to bolster ranks

The Westfield Volunteer Fire Department may be a likely candidate to house overnight crews for the new teams. The county wants to add assets to bolster the response of county and volunteer fire units.

A contingent of fire officials from around the county shared with the Surry County Board of Commissioners a plan to help deal with firefighter shortages. As was explained to the board last week, these shortages are an ongoing issue across the state and the country with firefighters aging out and fewer filling in their ranks.

“For background, in early late 1990s, this started becoming a problem with firefighters not being able to serve in Surry County other departments just because of the change of time, generations and life happens,” said Westfield Fire Chief Jonathan Sutphin.

Based on their discussions with other counties and their fire leaders, Sutphin along with the rest of the Surry County Fire Council have developed a plan to add certified county personnel, equipment, and vehicles in strategically placed locations to “allow access to the corners of the county, using the highways.”

These personnel and vehicles will be used to augment the volunteer firefighter ranks and ensure coverage at emergencies even if other departments are engaged elsewhere.

The concept is straightforward: two men and a truck. Two additional certified county firefighters will be assigned to a new vehicle and then placed in a location from which they can respond. Three proposals were put forward, but Sutphin made it clear one option was preferred by his group.

The first two proposals are similar in design to add two firefighters and a service truck carrying extra gear, air packs, hand tools, and medical supplies. When the truck arrives, those fully certified personnel are ready to jump right into the action – and have the skills and training to be of the most use no matter what the conditions on the scene.

Plan one bases one truck each out of Central Surry station on White Dirt Road and the Bannertown station on Holly Springs Road, both fire houses have the space to house the new county vehicles. Plan two simply adds a third service truck to the model and bases it out of the South Surry station on Siloam Road.

Sutphin and the chiefs are most interested in the third plan using two men and a truck, and the three-station model from the second proposal but beefing up the support by rolling out mini pumper trucks on heavier truck chassis.

These mini pumpers can carry hundreds of gallons of water and also add the ability to find a creek or pond to use when a water source is not available. When other engines run out, they can come to the mini pumper for refill possibly saving precious minutes.

Sutphin laid out times when a mini pumper would have been useful including a recent Dobson hog house fire or a double tractor trailer fire in Elkin on I-77 that happened in 2019.

Or an apartment fire that took lives in 2019, “If we had had people close by, I’m not saying we could have saved those people, but there would have been more certified people available to assist.”

Of a 2016 tire plant fire in Pilot Mountain that lasted longer that a week and tied up resources from around the county, Sutphin posed, “What would have happened if a school caught fire or a bad wreck on highway 52? We were tied up. These trucks could have set up and pumped that fire.”

There are two mini pumpers that are funded by the volunteer fire houses where they reside: Franklin and Flat Rock. “No one on the upper end, no one on the lower end of the county is able to utilize a pump truck. This option allows that to happen, and it allows their ISO points to be lowered,” Sutphin said.

A local ISO fire rating determines how well the fire department can protect a community. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates, so the lower the score the better for resident’s bank account. Sutphin said, “For the departments who have or are trying to lower ISO – that is a huge accomplishment to do it.”

Having additional units responding improves the fire department score, lowering the ISO. Plan one would add partial ISO coverage to the county, whereas the three-truck models add ISO coverage to every call in the county. When the pager goes off and an emergency call comes in these units roll. Sutphin remarked, “If I have to run back to the fire station, this pumper truck is going to beat me there.”

Coordination would need to be worked out for overnight crews, or where mini pumpers live when it is cold outside because they cannot be winterized, the chiefs had the answers for the short term. The five-year plan addresses the long term and calls for construction of new fire houses, to be completed by June 2026.

In general, the plan has the blessing of Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern, Surry County 911 Director Nick Brown, and Fire Marshal Jimmy Ashburn. It is through the County Fire Marshal’s office that this new program would be run, as has been the model in other larger counties that are already running a program similar to this one.

Of six counties surveyed, the chiefs found their plan to be the first of its kind in this area, a point Commissioner Van Tucker took note of. To him, that means everything needs a good thorough look over, and no decision can me made hastily. “This isn’t a decision we’ll make in a few weeks,” adding a public hearing may be in order.

“This is such a huge undertaking, this is something that could take possibly a year to sort out,” Commissioner Eddie Harris agreed. “When you do something this dramatic, a long reaching huge endeavor that involves recurring income and possible tax increases, it’s a big ball of wax to try to wrap your head around. So, we want to get it right for our firefighters, our citizens, and frankly our taxpayers who foot the bill for everything in this county.”