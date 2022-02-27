Police reports

February 26, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Cana, Virginia, woman has been jailed under a $20,000 secured bond on drug charges issued in Mount Airy, including two felony counts of possessing a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, according to city police reports.

Santana Maria Orozco, 31, of 164 Meadowbrook Road, who was arrested on Feb. 19 in the vicinity of Dollar General on North Renfro Street, also is accused of simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Orozco is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.

• A $35,000 vehicle was reported stolen on Feb. 14 from a parking area at 1935 Rockford St., the address for Granite City Collision Center and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where the 2019 Ford Edge SUV apparently had been since Dec. 20. Family Fun Industries of Fox Loop Trail in Fancy Gap, Virginia, and Angela Grimsley Bower of that address are listed as victims of the crime.

The vehicle is described as gray in color and was bearing personalized Virginia tags with the message FANCKOA when stolen.

• A break-in at Los Amigos Carniceria and Taqueria, listed as a convenience store in the 900 block of West Pine Street, was discovered on Feb. 18 and involved the theft of rolled change and miscellaneous merchandise along with property damage.

The business was forcibly entered, with damage totalling $250 resulting to a window-unit air-conditioner and security camera.

No loss figures were noted for the money and merchandise.

• Timothy Lee Browder, 44, of 308 Galloway St., was jailed on Feb. 18 during the investigation of a larceny earlier that day at Dollar General on North Renfro Street nearby.

Browder allegedly took a Wahl 18-piece hair-trimmer set valued at $23 from the store. He was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods and also found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear in court which had been filed on Jan. 5.

The Galloway Street resident was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a March 21 appearance in District Court. The hair-trimmer set was recovered, but police records state that restitution is owed due to Browder having using the device.

• Dollar General on South Main Street was the scene of a theft on Feb. 14, when merchandise valued at $30 was taken by an apparently known individual, including Downy Infusions fabric softener and both large and small containers of Tide PODS. No charges were reported in the immediate aftermath of the crime.

• Property damage put at $300 was discovered on Feb. 12 at Granite Tactical Vehicles on Newsome Street, where the rear window and back left taillight of a 2004 Lincoln limousine owned by the business were broken.

Known suspects were said to be involved, but the case was still under investigation at last report.