Venable, city schools honored

The North Carolina School Public Relations Association has honored Mount Airy City Schools for excellence in communications, with six Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication.
The association presented the awards during a virtual ceremony earlier this month.
For the seventh year in a row, Executive Officer of Communication Carrie Venable was recognized for her accomplishments by the organization. Her work in Mount Airy City Schools won six awards; two gold awards – one in Publications and one in Digital Media Engagement; one silver in Image/Graphic Design; and three bronze – one for Digital Media Engagement, one for Excellence in Writing, and one for Digital Media Engagement.
The gold awards included the district’s publication About Our District and Schools that is found online at https://bit.ly/AboutMACS21-22 and social media efforts around the notification of vaccination clinics for students 12 and older.
The state’s communication chapter is wrapping up another year filled with critical communication opportunities and this year’s ceremony included awards across eight categories:
• Digital Media Engagement
• Electronic Media
• Excellence in Writing
• Image/Graphic Design
• Marketing
• Photography
• Publications (print and electronic)
• Special Events and Programs
Venable noted, “As we near the two-year anniversary of communicating and navigating a worldwide pandemic, NCSPRA’s Blue Ribbon ceremony was a moment of celebration for communication professionals across our state. This crisis has evolved multiple times over the past two years and at times doesn’t feel any easier. I’m grateful to work in a system whose staff members have beautifully handled all that has been put before them and whose community of parents is extremely supportive. I could not be more proud of the work coming out of Mount Airy City Schools and count it as a privilege to communicate with our stakeholders.”
Association President Ken Derksen said the work of the award winners exemplifies high standards and qualities members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs.
“Blue Ribbon Awards are among the highest and most prestigious honors that a member of our organization can attain. I congratulate all of this year’s winners for achieving statewide recognition as a Blue Ribbon Award winner. These awards highlight the superior work being accomplished in the area of school communications and all that our members are doing to support and promote public schools across North Carolina,” Derksen said.
During the virtual event, Nicole Kirby, president of the National School Public Relations Association, paid tribute to award winners and thanked all North Carolina school districts for their efforts to effectively communicate during difficult times. “At a time when we are all under extraordinary pressure, you have continued to produce award-winning work,” Kirby said. “I’m proud to serve students and schools alongside professionals like you.”
The Blue Ribbon Award ceremony also included remarks from North Carolina’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year, Brent Williams. He emphasized the role that school communicators play in the success of students and public education.
“You have devoted tireless effort to connecting and engaging school and community stakeholders,” Williams said. “You also have affirmed and championed the positive and consistent truth that we have seen so frequently during this pandemic: the awe-inspiring power of human resilience.”
Williams praised the work of the Blue Ribbon Award winners by saying. “You have surely set a new standard of excellence. You have worked to connect and highlight, uplift and advocate, and to empower and motivate. You have given all that you have to lead by touching the hearts and minds of others.”