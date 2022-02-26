Clinic, cats, homeless eyed for federal funds

It’s considered a golden opportunity for non-profit organizations — the chance to tap into a pool of money administered by the city of Mount Airy to support their worthy causes — but time is running out to apply.
Formal requests for the financial aid, available through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic relief funds designated for the city last year, must be turned in by Tuesday.
As of Friday, three local non-profits had applied, according to Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis.
These include Tiny Tigers Rescue, Surry Medical Ministries and Mount Airy Men’s Shelter — with others expected to throw out the net.
“I have spoken to several agencies that have stated they will be submitting their application by the deadline,” Lewis added Friday.
Mount Airy was designated $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding out of a total of $350 billion in financial aid approved last year for all 50 states at the statewide and local levels in response to COVID-19.
Aiding non-profit organizations is an allowable expenditure of the money along with city government uses, although Mount Airy officials aren’t required to do so and have made no firm decisions along those lines including specifying any sums for such groups.
A proposal for this is expected to be acted on later this year as part of the municipality’s annual budget process.
In the meantime, local non-profit groups were invited to submit applications, which Mayor Ron Niland has said will aid the city council from an informational standpoint if and when it decides to shift ARPA money to their ranks.
Commissioner Marie Wood — who successfully lobbied other council members to launch the application process in January — believes the intent should be funding projects that are “meaningful” and will endure for generations.
Niland holds a similar view in that the process is geared toward well-established organizations with solid foundations and leadership — along with proven track records of community service.
This is believed to be a first in the city’s history in terms of potentially providing such funding on a widespread basis.
Downtown improvements, employee salaries and upgrading the communications capabilities of the council meeting room in the Municipal Building through a major technology upgrade have been listed as possible city government uses of the federal dollars.
Equipment and building-related expenditures such as new trucks and HVAC upgrades are among major capital needs mentioned.
Groups seeking funds so far
• Surry Medical Ministries, which opened in 1993, operates a clinic on Rockford Street in front of Northern Regional Hospital which provides free services to people without health insurance.
It relies on medical professionals and others in the community who serve those in need on a volunteer basis.
The clinic’s caseload has more than doubled since COVID-19 struck and among its needs is a new facility to replace the existing 70-year-old building in order to better accommodate patients.
• Tiny Tigers Rescue, based in Toast, was established in 2017 with a mission involving saving, rehabilitating and finding homes for less-fortunate cats. This includes those that have been abandoned, abused or neglected and felines with medical and/or behavioral needs.
The group also helps control feral cat populations through public education and implementation of the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) concept.
• The mission of Mount Airy Men’s Shelter includes meeting the needs of a population segment that hasn’t been addressed through other programs in the area. It provides resources that empower homeless men to achieve greater self-sufficiency through lasting solutions with the goal of permanent housing.
This involves helping the men become trained for jobs that pay livable wages along with prompt referrals for medical care, mental health services and social services.
Other groups can apply for possible ARPA funding using forms available at https://www.mountairy.org/DocumentCenter/View/2980/ARPA-Non-Profit-Application-Final-01-12-2022-003, officials have said.
Completed application forms and related documents can be submitted electronically to dlewis@mountairy.org, by mail to City of Mount Airy, P.O. Box 70, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, or dropped off at City Hall on South Main Street.
Among other rules, the three-page application form requires representatives of a non-profit entity to provide detailed information, including its mission statement, organizational purpose and income statements for the past three years.
A specific program or project eyed for ARPA funds also must be described in detail, including the need for it and who would benefit, along with its proposed budget — with an emphasis on avoiding duplication.
General operating expenditures of an organization will not be considered for funding, city officials have said.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.