Elks Lodge present check to homeless charity

February 26, 2022 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Kevin Markham and mother Ann Simmons with Mark Alderman, secretary of Elks Lodge No. 2061, Friday. The Elks presented $2,000 to Simmons and the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter as part of their Spotlight Grant. (Ryan Kelly | The Mount Airy News)

It was a feel-good Friday at the Mount Airy Library where Secretary Mark Alderman of Mount Airy Elks Lodge No. 261 delivered a check to Ann Simmons of the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter to aid in her efforts to open a new homeless shelter for local men.

Alderman is the grants coordinator locally for the Elks and presented a check for $2,000. “The Spotlight Grant which we are presenting to the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter for the first time will help provide necessities for the organization.

“In total the Elks have donated $20,000 this year to the community through veterans programs, needy families, hunger, cancer, and health benefits.” The Elks have this year aided Shepherd’s House, Maranatha Homeless Outreach, and St. Andrew Lutheran Church Community Outreach, among others.

Simmons has been busy of late operating a homeless dinner in Mount Airy on Thursdays from a new location at the corner of West Pine Street and North South Street, across the street from the Mill Creek General Store.

The goal remains for the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter to become a full-time shelter that is primarily for men. Shepherd’s House is doing the yeoman’s work with women and children, so Simmons sees this as the area to serve her fellow man.

Simmons reports an offer is about to be made on a piece of property in the vicinity of Daymark Recovery Services on West Lebanon Street, a location she feels fits perfectly with her vision. Modular buildings from a local carport company will build the structure, donations going forward will complete the interior – more details will follow as the project moves forward.

Mount Airy Men’s Shelter has been pairing up with Maranatha Homeless Outreach in various recent efforts. Simmons gave a call out to Chrissy Daughenbaugh’s “heart of gold” during the check presentation for her leadership in outreach, and assistance to groups like her own.

Kevin Markham, Simmons son, also wanted to give a special thanks to local churches that have been helping the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter with temporary housing until their own shelter opens. “Thank you to all those churches involved in making our emergency shelter a possibility the year and their continued support.”

Until the shelter doors open for the first time, the Mount Airy Men’s Shelter will continue their partnerships, Thursday dinners, and raising funds and the physical supplies they will need to run their shelter.

Everything from trash bags to toiletries to kitchen goods will be needed, and a list can be found at their website: https://www.mountairymensshelter.com. Inquires to help, or questions on finding assistance from Mount Airy Men’s Shelter, contact mens2021shelter@gmail.com

Simmons carries on doing the work she feels called to, there will always be another mouth to feed, or someone who may be in need.