EMS on scene at North Surry High School

Hazmat workers dealing with fuel leak

    Surry County Emergency Services are on the scene at North Surry High School this morning, dealing with a heating fuel leak.

    Surry County Schools spokesperson Hollie Lyons said the leak has caused no disruption to the school day for students and faculty, and “at no time were there concerns to student safety.”

    She said earlier in the morning someone detected an odor in the bus parking lot, prompting maintenance department workers to investigate. They discovered the leak and notified Surry County Emergency Services.

    “Hazmat quickly arrived on campus and established there was an environmental issue,” she said in a statement released today.

    School officials did not immediately say where the leak originated nor how much fuel oil may have spilled. Additional information will be published as it becomes available.

