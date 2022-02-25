Dr. Lee joins Northern Urology

George Leighton Lee, III, MD, FACS, has joined the physician team of Northern Urology, the urology practice owned and operated by Northern Regional Hospital.

A board-certified urologist, Dr. Lee will diagnose and treat patients who present with a wide variety of urological disorders, including prostate problems, incontinence, cancers, erectile dysfunction and other complications of the bladder, kidneys, and urethra. Most recently, Dr. Lee served as staff urologist for the Carilion Clinic Urology at New River Valley Hospital in Virginia.

“I welcome the opportunity to partner with my patients at Northern Urology as we explore ways to manage any clinical problems that may be having a negative impact on their overall health and quality of life,” said Dr. Lee. “Today, there is an ever-expanding arsenal of medications and procedures that can be used to effectively treat most major urological conditions; and I look forward to working with my professional colleagues to offer high-quality care to patients.”

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lee to our family of dedicated healthcare professionals – including physicians, nurses, and allied health specialists,” said Jason W. Edsall, MD, FACEP, chief medical officer of Northern Regional Hospital. “His extraordinary medical knowledge and extensive work experience – both within and outside of the military — will complement the existing excellence of the physician-led care of Northern Urology.”

Dr. Lee’s interest and passion for the field of medicine began early on. “I used to operate on stuffed animals when I was a kid,” he said with a laugh.

That childhood fascination stayed with him as he grew into a young man and eventually enrolled in college and joined the U.S. Army Reserves. “I was originally going to be a pharmacist,” he recalled, “but while training as a medic in the Army, I changed course and knew I wanted to be a physician.” He pursued his post-graduate medical education at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, where he earned his medical degree in May of 2007.

The newly-minted physician and officer in the U.S. Army then completed a general surgery internship; followed by a five-year residency program in urology at the Water Reed National Military Medical Center/National Capital Consortium, in Bethesda. Along the way, Dr. Lee met and was mentored by several physicians – including Dr. Inger Rosner, who trained him in the use of robotic-assisted surgical procedures to treat urologic cancers and other disorders. During his many years of active-duty service, Dr. Lee practiced and taught medical students at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, based at Fort Campbell, in Kentucky. He now serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Dr. Lee, 42, tailors his approach to new patients to accommodate their individual preferences. “I encourage a joint decision-making process by helping to educate and guide patients about available treatment options,” he said. “I’m not just here to tell them what to do.”

The breadth and depth of Dr. Lee’s clinical expertise permits him to identify and treat an array of ailments that affect both male and female patients – from kidney stones to bladder cancer to benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), an enlarged prostate gland. To treat BPH, Dr. Lee is certified to offer and provide two different minimally-invasive procedures – Urolift and Rezum. “Rezum is a new treatment option that works by injecting water-vapor/ steam into the prostate to decrease obstruction while preserving erectile and ejaculatory function,” he explains.

Dr. Lee is a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons and a Diplomate of the American Board of Urology. He is a member of several professional organizations and societies, including the American Urological Association and the Society of Robotic Surgery.

Dr. Lee is eager to begin seeing patients at Northern Urology, where he will be practicing alongside physician colleague David Werle, MD. “It’s a sign of great leadership that Northern Regional Hospital has not only survived, but thrived, during the past couple years of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “As the hospital adds new facilities and expands services, its top priority remains the provision of quality care to patients.”

Dr. Lee is also excited about relocating to the Mount Airy region with his wife, Season, an animal communication specialist, and their two young children — 6-year-old son Shepherd and 2-year-old toddler Eden. “Mount Airy is very much our style,” he said, noting that both he and his wife were raised in small rural communities – he in Florida, she in Maryland. The Lee family also includes four horses and two donkeys – all rescues who will be joining them over the next several months. “We also enjoy other outdoor activities like trail-riding, hiking, and walking for exercise.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Lee, call 336-786-5144 or visit the Northern Urology Office at 423 S. South Street, Mount Airy. For more information about Northern Urology or Northern Regional Hospital, visit www.choosenorthern.org.