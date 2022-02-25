Police reports

• A King man has been jailed under a huge secured bond after being served with outstanding warrants by Mount Airy police for numerous sex-related felony charges filed in Stokes County, according to city police reports.

This includes five counts each of indecent liberties with a child and a first-degree statutory sex offense against Raymond Wayne Carter, 32, along with one count of sexual battery, all issued in Stokes County last Friday.

Carter was arrested by Mount Airy officers the next day at a business on Carter Street where is listed as an employee.

Police records state that Carter was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in a Stokes County courtroom Monday.

• Dakota Wayne Hawks, 23, of 3315 Lambsburg Road in Lambsburg, Virginia, was charged Tuesday with driving while impaired and possession of marijuana after a traffic collision that records indicate occurred on Fowler Road. Hawks was jailed until released to a sober person and is slated to be in Surry District Court on March 28, being free on a written promise to appear then.

• Property identified as a soft top vehicle cover valued at $200 was discovered stolen last Saturday from a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup owned by John Tyler Massey of Reeves Mill Road. The cover was taken from the bed of the truck while it was at Walmart.