King man faces sex crime charges

February 24, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
From Staff Reports

A King man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of solicitation of a minor in both Surry and Stokes counties.

Dennis Ledford Bush, 32, of King, was arrested on the charges in a case that involved both the FBI and at least three area law enforcement agencies — The Stokes and Forsyth county sheriff offices and the Mount Airy Police Department.

Bush was charged with two felony counts of solicitation of a child by computer to commit an unlawful sex act in Stokes County, along with two additional counts of the same crime in Surry County. He was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Bush has had an initial appearance in court. The case has been forwarded to the Stokes County District Attorney’s Office and is expected to move on to superior court for trial.

According to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI contacted that agency in December, telling Stokes authorities that Bush had been messaging through the Kik app two undercover agents that were posing as 14-year-old girls. The messages were sexual in nature, including attempting to meet with what was then believed to be juveniles.

Authorities interviewed Bush , who allegedly admitted to talking to the agents he thought were juveniles. The FBI requested assistance from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Detective S.B. Pegram, once it was determined the case would fall within Stokes and Surry County jurisdictions. The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office contacted Lt. Brad Quesinberry with the Mount Airy Police Department to assist in the investigation. Lt. Quesinberry made the initial contact with Bush at his place of employment. A search warrant was obtained for Bush’s cell phone and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted with pulling data/evidence from the phone.