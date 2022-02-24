A special Twosday to remember

February 24, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Pediatrician Dr. Nick Tallman and his wife Lindsay, with newborn Jane Eileen Tallman. She was born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22. (Submitted photo)

Tuesday was a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, with the date — Feb. 2, 2022 — reading as 2/22/22.

That had sparked many, particularly on social media, to label it Twosday.

One young lady took that to the next level at Northern Regional Hospital. Baby Jane Eileen Tallman was born at 2:22 p.m., leaving her birthday as 2:22 on 2/22/22.

The newborn is the daughter of Northern’s own, Pediatrician Dr. Nick Tallman and his wife Lindsay.