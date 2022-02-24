City schools net $900,000 grant

February 24, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Mount Airy City Schools has been awarded a grant for approximately $900,000 that will help diminish the impact COVID has had on the academic achievement of students.

Since March 2020, students and educators have been forced to navigate a worldwide pandemic creating lapses in learning across content areas. This three-year grant funding will begin in August 2022 and will allow the district to implement the Professional, Innovative, Versatile, Open-minded, Talented yet Teachable (PIVOT) project. Planning for this work will begin immediately.

Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison noted, “We are excited that the state understands the need to grow teachers and use their expertise throughout our buildings. We are proud of our staff and collaboration is the key to growth. We are excited about this tremendous funding to empower our own leaders here in Mount Airy City Schools.”

This project supports the goals of The Teacher Compensation Models and Advanced Teaching Roles grant that was created by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, on behalf of the North Carolina State Board of Education. The intention of this funding is to extend the reach of teachers and provide opportunities for educators to become leaders in their content areas and grade levels, thus providing every child with a highly qualified teacher.

“Teachers have grown tremendously throughout COVID in a great number of areas including innovation, communication, and collaboration,” the city school system said in announcing the grant. “This grant will allow the district to capitalize on these newly strengthened skills with more attention to technology, remote learning, and intentional and consistent collaboration practices around highly effective teaching and learning. The grant also provides opportunities for teachers to see themselves as the leaders they are for students during this critical time.”

The PIVOT project is aimed at fostering increased leadership and collaboration skills within the current teaching staff of the district while onboarding additional roles to maximize learning potential and growth in both students and educators. Teacher leaders will be able to expand their reach by becoming content area experts and working closely with other teachers to ensure all students learn from highly effective educators.

The implementation of the project will follow the Opportunity Culture Principles to allow the district to prioritize overall improvement in the following areas:

(a) superior teaching and learning for all learners

(b) recruitment and retention of quality educators

(c) teacher efficacy (with a priority around teachers viewing themselves as leaders)

(d) professional learning communities (PLCs) with a focus on high-quality instructional planning times

(e) family and community engagement in the learning process.

“Our teachers have set the example for shifting their thinking and instructional practices during a worldwide pandemic,” said Penny Willard, director of innovation programming, shared. “Each day they continue to grow children, while also growing themselves and building an exceptional teacher toolkit. We are ecstatic about the opportunity to further invest in the core of our organization, our classroom teachers. When teachers feel empowered, supported, and trusted then they can achieve greatness with our students.”