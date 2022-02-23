Pilot Mountain student county’s top speller

Conner Collins, second from left, from Pilot Mountain Middle School won the Championship Spelling Bee. He is pictured here with, from left, Surry County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. DeAnne Danley, Surry County Board of Education Member Dr. Terri E. Mosley, and Vice Chairman Clark Goings. (Submitted photo)

<p>County Spelling Bee winners, from left, second-place winner Evie Dowd from Central Middle School, champion Conner Collins, from Pilot Middle School, and Makayla Hutchens from Shoals Elementary School. (Submitted photo)</p>

A Pilot Mountain Middle School student was recently crowned county spelling bee champion and now will move on to regional competition.

Conner Collins from Pilot Mountain Middle won the championship bee in the 11th round. Conner will compete with approximately three dozen other student spellers from northwest North Carolina at the Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee on March 13 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The following students placed in the championship and grade-level spelling bee. They are also pictured left to right with Assistant Superintendent, Dr. DeAnne Danley, Surrey County Board of Education Member, Dr. Terri E. Mosley, and Vice-Chairman, Clark Goings.

Championship Bee

– First place – Conner Collins from Pilot Mountain Middle

– Second place – Evie Dowd from Central Middle

– Third place – Makayla Hutchens from Shoals Elementary

Individual School Champions

– Kash Easter from Cedar Ridge Elementary

– Teagan Hasy from Copeland Elementary

– Danitza Chavez from Dobson Elementary

– Alan Almanza from Flat Rock Elementary

– Noah Inman from Franklin Elementary

– Kayleigh Noah from Mountain Park Elementary

– Milayah Cropps from Pilot Mountain Elementary

– Italia Ponce-Mar from Rockford Elementary

– Bailey Holt from Westfield Elementary

– Connor Flippen from White Plains Elementary

– Logan Smith from Gentry Middle

– Angie Guarneros from Meadowview middle

— The Surry County School System hosted the 2022 spelling bee on February 17, 2022, at Surry County Volunteer Center.

Sonia Dickerson, a former student and retired long-time employee of Surry County Schools, called the words for the competition.