Filling of key Parkway post announced

A new executive director has been appointed for an organization that plays a key role in marketing a scenic highway passing through Surry County.
Wanda Maloney will assume that post with the Blue Ridge Parkway Association effective next Tuesday, according to a local tourism official who heads the organization’s governing board.
The Blue Ridge Parkway Association is considered the marketing arm of the scenic route that links Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The non-profit entity, formed in 1949, includes businesses and organizations that serve visitors along the corridor including the parkway and two national parks.
Association members span communities in a tri-state region of Virginia-North Carolina-Tennessee and beyond.
“We had a wonderful selection of candidates and are thrilled with Wanda Maloney’s acceptance of BRPA’s executive director role,” advised Jessica Icenhour Roberts, the president of the association’s board who serves as executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority.
Roberts became president in May 2021 in addition to holding other tourism-oriented leadership roles of a regional scope.
Highly experienced
Maloney will join a staff of two full-time employees who are dedicated to marketing the scenic corridor by providing travel information for visitors to the region.
The Blue Ridge Parkway Association promotes member businesses and organizations to about 15 million annual visitors who spend more than $1.1 billion annually there.
Some of those folks invariably make their way to Mount Airy and other nearby destinations for lodging, dining, shopping and additional needs due to its proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Maloney is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and now lives in Winston-Salem.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in public administration from the University of Houston.
“Maloney’s experience with byways will prove to be an asset as the association moves into its next chapter,” Roberts added.
The new executive director has worked with scenic byways since 1996, when she joined a collaborative team developing the Georgia Scenic Byways Program.
After its launch, Maloney was hired as a byways specialist for the America’s Byways Resource Center to provide training and technical assistance to byway organizations nationwide that were designated under the Federal Highway Administration’s National Scenic Byways Program.
Among other experience, Maloney founded Corridor Solutions in 2005 to provide policy, planning and organizational development consulting services for byway programs and scenic byway management organizations.
Since then, she has worked with byways across the country, including the Flaming Gorge-Green River All-American Road in Wyoming, the Lincoln Highway in Nebraska and the Wisconsin Great River Road to develop corridor management plans and national designation applications.
“I’m passionate about scenic byways and could not be more excited to work with the Blue Ridge Parkway Association,” Maloney said in a statement.
“I look forward to helping connect travelers to experiences along the parkway as well as visitor services and unique local experiences in Blue Ridge Parkway communities.”