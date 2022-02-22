Mount Airy man dies while awaiting execution

Moseley on death row in 2 murders

A Mount Airy man who has spent nearly 30 years on death row died last week in prison.

But his case may not be over.

Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, died at Central Prison Healthcare Complex from “natural causes” according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The department declined to release additional information, but multiple media outlets reported Moseley died from cancer, citing an official with the N.C. Center for Actual Innocence as the source of that information.

Christine Mumma, director of the center, confirmed Tuesday he died from cancer, after having been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer in July. She said a recent consent agreement between her office, the state Attorney General and the Stokes County District Attorney’s office was submitted to a judge on Thursday, agreeing to a DNA test of evidence left from one of the cases.

“Sadly, he died that night,” Mumma said, adding the judge had not yet signed the decree, though she has asked for the DNA testing to move forward even with his death. Mumma said Moseley wanted his name cleared, even if he did not live to see it.

“When Carl was diagnosed, I went to meet with him, and told him ‘This is the time to decide whether you need to come to peace with anything,’ that I would help him focus on that, or we would focus on trying to clear his name. He said he was innocent and wanted to clear his name.”

Moseley was convicted in 1992 in the 1991 death of 38-year-old Deborah Jane Henley of Forsyth County and sentenced to death. In 1993, he was convicted of first degree murder, first degree rape, and first degree sexual offense in the death of Dorothy Wood Johnson of Madison.

Both women were last seen at the SRO Club, a dance club and bar in Forsyth County. Both were seen with Moseley either at the bar or leaving with him, and he was tied to their deaths by DNA evidence. Mumma said those were the early days of DNA testing, and results were “minimal…not very reliable.”

Moseley was sentenced to death in each of the cases, along with a separate life sentence for the rape and sexual assault convictions.

Johnson’s body was found in April of 1991 off of Friendship Road in the Germanton area of Stokes County. Henley’s body was found in July of that year in a field in Forsyth County. Both women had been beaten and raped.

Moseley was in prison, awaiting execution, when a series of lawsuits questioning the fairness and legality of execution in the state brought about what amounted to a moratorium on executions in North Carolina. The last execution was in 2006.

Moseley, who was white, was part of that series of lawsuits, claiming he was a victim of reverse racial discrimination, and he was more likely to be sentenced to death because the victims were white.

Mumma said Moseley contacted the N.C. Center for Actual Innocence in 2015, an organization that specializes in representing inmates who claim they were wrongfully convicted.

“He had tried for years (to clear his name), he was very frustrated the focus was always on trying to get him off death row rather than to prove his innocence. With Carl, he wanted to prove his innocence from the beginning.”

While she was not sure what will happen to the case now, Mumma said she will continue pushing to clear his name, hoping the judge will grant the order for new DNA testing.

“What’s the worst that’s going to happen?” she asked. “You’re going to ensure justice is served either way.”