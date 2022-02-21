Candidate filing period restarting Thursday

DOBSON — After being on hold for nearly three months, the candidate filing period for a primary election scheduled in May is set to resume on Thursday, accompanied by Surry County returning to U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx’s congressional district.
The filing process for the 2022 election cycle originally had begun on Dec. 6, only to be suspended two days later by the N.C. Supreme Court in response to ongoing lawsuits challenging newly drawn boundaries for legislative districts which alleged partisan gerrymandering.
About 30 candidates for various local and state offices had filed in Dobson before the shutdown, with the Surry County Board of Elections later announcing that those whose filings had been accepted by the board wouldn’t face a redo. They “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” for purposes of the May primary, said a statement from election officials.
After various court meanderings, it was disclosed in January that office-seekers once again could officially toss their hats into the ring beginning this week.
Surry Director of Elections Michella Huff released information Monday about the filing renewal, including mentioning that the Board of Elections office in Dobson will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday instead of its customary 8:15 a.m. for the process to resume.
“Our staff will stay as long as it takes on Wednesday night to ensure we will be ready for filers,” Huff pledged Monday regarding the Thursday morning restart.
Filing closes at noon on March 4.
At stake this year locally are four city council positions which are non-partisan, including mayor and three seats on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners: a North Ward, South Ward and the at-large post on the five-member board.
The District A, District B and at-large seat seats on the Mount Airy Board of Education, which are partisan, also are involved in this year’s election cycle.
For county government, the offices of sheriff, district attorney and clerk of court are affected along with a Mount Airy District, the Central District and the South District seats on the Surry Board of Commissioners. Three local District Court judge seats also are up for grabs.
The slate further includes the District 2, District 3 and District 4 seats on the Surry County Board of Education, and state legislative slots for districts covering Surry County.
Scattered filings occurred among all those offices in December before the process ceased temporarily.
Any candidate who wishes to withdraw his or her previous notice of candidacy also may do so during the newly established filing period, according to Huff.
The deadline to withdraw is March 1 at the close of business. Filing fees may be refunded if candidates withdraw their notice of candidacy by that time.
A primary is scheduled on May 17 to narrow the candidate field for the general election next November.
Foxx congressional shift
The revived filing period also pertains to federal offices, which is coinciding with a development bringing a change in congressional districts for Surry County.
Since 2020, the county has been in the 10th District served by Republican U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry due a previous round of remapping that removed it from the territory of Rep. Foxx.
The Avery County Republican has a longtime record of service to Surry, beginning in 2004 and interrupted only by the stint of McHenry and a brief shift to the 6th District of Howard Coble and later Mark Walker within the past decade — also due to a round of remapping.
Surry’s return to Foxx’s congressional district for 2022 was a result of the N.C. Supreme Court ordering the state earlier this month to draw a new congressional map after finding it unfairly favored Republican candidates.
Huff indicated this week that it looked as though Surry was headed for the 11th District, but the revised maps released on Friday to the Supreme Court placed it in Foxx’s 5th District that includes a cluster of Northwest counties.
Congressional candidate filings take place in Raleigh.
Meanwhile, the configurations for the 90th House and 36th Senate seats in the state Legislature remain, according to the local elections official.
Huff says the new maps will not be officially given to counties until after 5 p.m. today, with the North Carolina State Board of Elections releasing the maps to local elections offices after hours.
The Surry director also offered a reminder to anyone who might be considering seeking an elected office. A person is permitted to file as a candidate in a party primary if he or she has been affiliated with a political party for 90 days as of the date of filing.
