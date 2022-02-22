14 first responders graduate from crisis training

February 22, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Fourteen local first responders recently graduated from Crisis Intervention Training at Surry Community College. The students come from Dobson Police Department (DPD), North Carolina Probation and Parole (PPO), Statesville Police Department (SPD) and Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office (YSCO). From left to right: Lance Easton, PPO; David Stringer, SPD; Tiara Henderson, YCSO; Bryan Renegar, YCSO; Megan Adams, YCSO; Misty Hamm, YCSO; Ryan Adams, DPD; Ryan O’Leary, YCSO; Brittany Evans, YCSO; Leonardo Madrigal, PPO; Joel Gonzalez-Lopez, DPD; and Arturo Orellana, PPO. Not pictured is Cleat Shores, YCSO.

Fourteen students recently graduated from Crisis Intervention Team training held in Yadkin County, hosted by Surry Community College in conjunction with Partners Health Management.

The graduates include Ryan Adams and Joel Gonzalez-Lopez of the Dobson Police Department; Lance Easton, Leonardo Madrigal and Arturo Orellana of North Carolina Probation and Parole; David Stringer of Statesville Police Department; Megan Adams, Jonathan Cave, Brittany Evans, Misty Hamm, Tiara Henderson, Ryan O’Leary, Bryan Renegar and Cleat Shores of Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The course covers topics such as adult and child mental health, substance abuse disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, dementia and Alzheimer’s, homelessness, PTSD/Vicarious Trauma in veterans, de-escalation tactics, N.C. Harm Reduction Program, officer self-care, and involuntary commitment process. Students also receive suicide prevention training and are introduced to the Mental Health Assistance Program, an alternative to jail or unnecessary use of the local emergency departments.

Partners Health Management aims to give officers and EMS personnel tools they may use to better assist people that are experiencing a mental health crisis through this Crisis Intervention Team training. This is meant to be an additional resource and tool for them to help them notice and recognize patterns of behavior, and thus help people get connected to beneficial treatment and resources.

Partners has been a part of the Surry community for almost ten years and was formed through a merger with Crossroads Behavioral Healthcare in 2012. Partners is a Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization (LME/MCO) responsible for ensuring access to care for people who need services for mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities and substance use disorders (MH/IDD/SUD) in central and western North Carolina.

Surry Community College is planning on hosting more of these training sessions throughout 2022 in both Yadkin and Surry counties. These courses are open to and will have tuition waived for all first responders.

For more information about SCC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program or the Crisis Intervention Team Training sessions, contact James “Jim” McHone, director oflaw enforcement training, at 336-386-3292 or mchonej@surry.edu.