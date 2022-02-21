SBC at SCC offering free webinars in March

February 21, 2022 Mount Airy News Business, News 0

The Small Business Center at Surry Community College will be offering multiple online webinars in March free of charge. These webinars cover a variety of topics ranging from creating marketing plans, using analytics tools and researching e-commerce platforms.

The Online Seller Webinar will be held March 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This seminar will assist online sellers who are engaged in business in North Carolina.

The webinar How to Find Your Customers will be held March 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This seminar will cover market research and analysis tools for gaining critical information about your industry and customers.

The webinar Do I Need an Online eCommerce Presence? will be held March 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This seminar will explore features of well-known e-commerce hosts and options for creating an online store.

The webinar Marketing Your Small Business will be held March 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This seminar will cover the most effective and efficient marketing tools available for understanding your customers, as well as exploring an effective marketing plan.

The webinar Website Building 101 & 102 for Small Businesses will be held March 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This seminar can help you quickly and efficiently design a website for your business with little technical knowledge.

The webinar How to Write a Business Plan will be held March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This webinar will teach you how to turn your ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success.

To register for upcoming virtual seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. After registering for a webinar, a link to join the event will be emailed=.

For information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals, contact SBC Director Mark Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685.