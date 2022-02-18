Police reports

February 17, 2022 Thomas Joyce

• A Mount Airy man has been charged with assault by strangulation and jailed without privilege of bond, according to city police reports.

In addition to that felony, Tony Ray Carter, 50, of 189 Eleanor Ave., is accused of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer stemming from a domestic-violence disturbance call in the early morning hours of Feb. 10 at the apartment of the alleged victim in the 800 block of South Main Street.

Carter allegedly strangled and struck Deodrick Perrian Gerald of that address, causing minor injuries. He also provided false information to officers, arrest records state, resulting in the resisting charge.

The Eleanor Avenue resident is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 21.

• A would-be break-in was discovered Monday in the downtown rest area where the Easter Brothers mural is located, which involved an attempt to pick a lock and gain entry to a public restroom. The incident caused $10 in damage to the dead-bolt lock of the city-owned facility.

• Ryan Connor Huston, 21, of 434 Durham St., is facing charges of hit and run and driving while impaired which were issued last Friday.

The place of arrest is listed as West Church Street near Spring Street.

Huston, who was operating a 2019 Dodge Challenger, was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Feb. 28.