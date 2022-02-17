Vehicle catches fire after crash

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A 2011 Subaru is engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 52-North at the entrance to Westwood Shopping Center.

A three-vehicle collision near Westwood Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon resulted in one catching fire and injuries to two persons.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 52-North as Misty Allen Quesinberry, 44, of 145 Champagne Lane, operating a southbound 2007 Ford, was attempting a left turn into the shopping center parking lot.

She drove into the path of a 2011 Subaru that was northbound on the four-lane highway, which struck the Quesinberry vehicle on its right side, according to an accident report issued Thursday by the Mount Airy Police Department.

It states that Quesinberry failed to yield the right of way to the Subaru that had Emily Katherine Slate, 22, of 2638 Riverside Drive, behind the wheel.

The force of the impact caused the Quesinberry vehicle to be pushed into the front bumper of a 2015 Chevrolet driven by Rodney Carl Moxley, 68, of Fancy Gap, Virginia. At the time, the Moxley vehicle was stationary as he was waiting to enter traffic onto U.S. 52 from Westwood Shopping Center.

Police say the Quesinberry vehicle then slid into the grass near the center’s entrance before coming to a stop.

Meanwhile, the Subaru traveled about 65 feet north and stopped in front of the Ford, where the Subaru subsequently caught on fire and became engulfed in flames.

The fire also damaged the front bumper of the Quesinberry car.

Slate and Quesinberry were injured, but not because of the blaze, according to Mount Airy Fire Department reports.

The Surry Emergency Medical Service transported them to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Total vehicular damages of $21,100 resulted.

