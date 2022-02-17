Deputies assaulted by Ararat break-in suspect

STUART, Va. — A Blacksburg man is being held without privilege of bond in the Patrick County Jail for allegedly attempting to break into an Ararat store earlier this week and assaulting two deputies afterward.

Ronald Scott Richards Jr., 30, is facing multiple felony charges as a result of the Sunday night incident, according to Sheriff Dan Smith.

The sheriff released details Wednesday regarding the case, which originated with a suspicious-person call in the area of Dan River Grocery at 5348 Ararat Highway, just north of the state line.

Deputies Cody Fortner and Jesse Pickerel responded to that location shortly after 8 p.m. and determined that someone had attempted to forcibly enter the store.

A short time later, Fortner located and questioned a white male who was walking near Homeplace Road.

Through that exchange, Fortner determined that the individual, identified as Richards, was the suspect in the attempted break-in of the business.

Fortner tried to take Richards into custody, the sheriff related, but Richards immediately began to fight with Fortner, who lost control of his service-issue flashlight during the altercation.

The Blacksburg man then grabbed the flashlight and allegedly tried to hit the deputy with it while both men were on the ground.

Fortner delivered multiple fist strikes to Richards in order to gain compliance and ultimately handcuff the suspect, according to Smith.

But the aggressive behavior did not end there, the sheriff added.

After being transported to the jail at Stuart, Richards is said to have punched Deputy Isaac Wood in the neck during the booking process.

All parties involved received minor injuries that did not require outside medical attention.

Richards has been charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, attempted breaking and entering and destruction of property.

The sheriff offered no explanation Wednesday as to why the Blacksburg man came to be in the Ararat vicinity about 60 miles away.

Richards is scheduled to appear in Patrick County General District Court on March 25.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.