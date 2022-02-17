One critical after Pine Ridge Road wreck

February 17, 2022 Mount Airy News
From Staff Reports

A local man remained in the hospital on Thursday at Wake Forest Atrium Health after an accident Tuesday night in Mount Airy.

Anthony Childs was transported to Winston-Salem and is still listed in critical condition, according to the State Highway Patrol on Thursday.

Surry County Fire and Rescue responded to the accident Tuesday in the 600 block of Pine Ridge Road in Mount Airy.

There were no witnesses to the accident, a passerby happened to notice the single car off the roadway and called authorities. The Corvette being driven by Childs was reported to have left the road and made impact with a pole.

The State Highway Patrol investigation into the accident is still ongoing. There was no preliminary cause listed as a factor in the accident. While little information was available, the Surry County Emergency Service Facebook page said shortly after the crash the driver had been ejected from the vehicle, which rolled over.

More details will be provided as they are made available.