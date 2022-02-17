One critical after Pine Ridge Road wreck

February 17, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
From Staff Reports

A local man is in the hospital this morning at Wake Forest Atrium Health after an accident Wednesday night in Mount Airy.

Anthony Childs was transported to Winston-Salem and is listed in critical condition as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director Eric Southern.

Surry County Fire and Rescue responded to the accident on Tuesday in the 600 block of Pine Ridge Road in Mount Airy.

The accident was reported to be a vehicle roll over with one person ejected from the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

More details will be provided as they are made available.