Shoals names Leaders of Month for January

February 17, 2022

Emory Mabe, kindergarten

Tanzy Spurrier, kindergarten

Rebekah Youngblood, kindergarten

Elena Snow, first grade

Paislee Epperson, first grade

Constance Randolph, first grade

Katie Vaden, second grade

Lindon Dutton, second grade

Reigny Howard, second grade

Terrah Howlett, third grade

Landon Wright, third grade

Jason Nichols, third grade

Makayla Hutchens, fourth grade

Annamarie Youngblood, fourth grade

Nolan Key, fifth grade

Liam Collins, fifth grade

Shoals Elementary School recently named 16 students there as Students of the Month.

In January, the school’s officials emphasized the character trait of “respectful,” with students chosen to honor their efforts toward being respectful in the classroom and around the school campus.