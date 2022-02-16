New life for old football helmets

Sometimes, football coaches just can’t let go.
That was the case in Pilot Mountain for former long-time Cardinals Coach — and current South Stokes coach — David Diamont. Every ten years, football helmets have to be replaced, cast aside in favor of newer, more protective headwear.
But Diamont had a hard time tossing the cardinal-adorned helmets aside, after they had protected the young men he’s coached and mentored.
Of all things, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in new life for some of those helmets.
Kathy George, a hair stylist in Pilot Mountain, said her shop was always a popular stop-in place for clients, neighbors, and friends. No wonder — she had a large area in the lobby where she served coffee, popcorn and cookies, to most anyone who wandered in.
When the coronavirus pandemic struck, she was forced to close down her shop for several months, and after reopening she was not able to resume providing snacks.
“I had this big area I couldn’t use anymore,” she said.
She and her “partners in crime,” as she calls them — Sylvia Lawson and Joel Jessup — decided to use the space for an art market, allowing area artists to come in, set up and sell their wares on commission.
That was the birth of West End Arts Market in July 2020, and the three had no idea it would take off as it has. “Within a month we had about 15 artists,” she said, but that was only the beginning.
“The market takes up about two-thirds of my beauty saloon,” she said. Among the art on display includes work by painters, potters, jewelry makers, a stained glass artist, embroidery, and woodwork.
“We have 37 artists with work here now,” she said. Most of those artists are from Surry and Stokes counties, though she just signed one from Ararat, Virginia, and there are a couple of others scattered across North Carolina.
Not too long ago, George said Diamont’s wife, Debby Diamont, came to her, asking her if she could give new life to some of the out-of-use football helmets.
“She said David just couldn’t bear to throw them in the trash, so they had accumulated quite a few,” something she has since learned is common among football coaches.
George connected with Grant Caudle, an electrician in Mount Airy, and the two of them came up with a Cardinals football lamp. The helmet is mounted on oak that has been salvaged from area demolition projects, with the lamp protruding from the top of the helmet.
Diamont received the first one, but others placed in the shop have been selling steadily — and that’s led to more interest from other coaches.
“Everybody’s excited about it,” George said. “Coaches have contacted us with helmets. Some colleges have contacted us. It looks like I’ve found Grant a full time job,” she said with a laugh.
The helmets are on sale at the market, along with other work by area artists. West End Arts Market is located at 701 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain. It is open each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., as well as on the first Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.