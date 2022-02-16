Two nabbed on drug charges

Two Mount Airy area men have been arrested and charged with multiple drug dealing charges.

Christopher Kyle Wilson, 36, and Cory Lee Coleman, 28, both of 116 Green Street, Mount Airy, have been arrested and charged with numerous drug-related crimes. Those charges came after the Surry County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team executed a search warrant for the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division at 116 Green Street.

“During the search of the residence, detectives located methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, a firearm, and assorted drug paraphernalia,” Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said in a statement released Wednesday.

Wilson was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule II, one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule I, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $218,000 secured bond.

Coleman was charged with one count of possession of schedule I, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of schedule III, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Coleman received a secured bond of $17,600.