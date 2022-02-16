Dobson Elementary spreads Valentines cheer

February 16, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Student Council members pose for a photo after collecting Valentines for residents of Central Continuing Care and Hospice patents. Pictured are Macee Brame, Mason Kiger, Paris Dyson, Melanie Nunez-Gonzalez, Alex Tarn, and Izreal Atkins. (Submitted photo)

Each month the Dobson Elementary Student Council plans and works on a service project. Earlier this month, during the monthly student council meeting, the group decided as a way to show kindness to others, representatives and officers worked to create Valentine’s Day cards for the residents at Central Continuing Care located in Mount Airy.

In addition to the student council members, some of the classes at Dobson Elementary also participated in creating cards. All of the cards that were made were distributed to the residents on Monday, Feb. 14, in honor of Valentine’s Day.