Two jailed after shooting, B&Es

February 15, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

One facing attempted murder charge

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Two Mount Airy men have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes — including one count of attempted murder — after a pair of break-ins and shootings left another local man hospitalized with a gunshot injury.

Christopher Wayne Mabe, 22, of 120 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, and Makel Javon Jamal Little, 24, of 372 Gravely Street, Mount Airy, were each charged in the alleged crimes, according to information released by Surry County Sheriff C. Hiatt.

Jordon Mickey Hall was the victim. When deputies found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, they called Surry County EMS, which transported him to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. No additional information was available on Hall.

The shooting occurred earlier this month, on Feb. 4, according to the sheriff. In a written statement released Tuesday, Hiatt said deputies from his office responded to a call of shots fired and breaking and entering at 113 Boris Lane, Pilot Mountain, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

While deputies were at that address, another shooting incident was reported at 551 North Franklin Road, Mount Airy, at approximately 1:13 a.m. It was there that deputies found Hall, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff said his office, working in conjunction with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, has determined the two shootings are related, although he did not give any details on why authorities believe this is so.

The investigation, which is continuing, resulted in the two arrests on multiple charges.

Mabe was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering to a building. Mabe was jailed under a $55,000 secured bond with a March 2 court date.

Little was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was jailed under a $900,000 secured bond awaiting a March 2 court date.