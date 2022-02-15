Lewis named assistant city manager

After getting a taste of the administrative functions of municipal government as Mount Airy’s interim city manager, Darren Lewis is taking on a more permanent role in that regard as assistant manager.
Lewis has been named to that position as part of a changeover that also includes the promotion of Peter Raymer to city recreation director — a job Lewis previously held since April 2018.
The two were named to their new positions by Stan Farmer, who took over as city manager on Jan. 31 after Lewis had filled in on an interim basis since the retirement last September of Barbara Jones, longtime manager.
On the heels of his interim tenure, Farmer says Lewis will continue to assist with leading the governmental operations of Mount Airy.
“Darren’s hard work and dedication will be a major asset to the city as we continue to move forward in making Mount Airy a great place to visit, live, work, play, stay and shop,” he said in a statement.
“I am excited to have Darren serve in this new role and look forward to his continued success assisting the leadership team.”
Farmer called Lewis “a dedicated public servant,” one who has more than 30 years of management and recreation experience.
He has served in the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Department since 2005 as assistant director and director, assuming the latter post in 2018 after the departure of Catrina Alexander, when he was 47.
Before joining the municipal department, Lewis held positions with Surry County Parks and Recreation and Reeves Community Center before it was absorbed into the city government operations.
Lewis began his recreational career on a part-time basis at age 16 working at Reeves Community Center, now home base for the city rec department but then a privately owned entity.
The graduate of North Surry High School and Surry Community College became a full-time municipal employee in 1991, remaining at RCC for the next 12 years until joining Surry County Parks and Recreation for a stint of about two years.
Lewis’ appointment as assistant city manager does not represent the creation of a position, but a revival of one.
Jones served as assistant manager before becoming city manager in 2010.
The last person to serve in that position was Keith Holland, who resigned in August 2011 after less than a year on the job.
Recreation shift
With his entire professional career spent in recreation, Lewis said Monday his new job as assistant city manager will still allow him to remain involved in a realm that has been such a large part of his life.
“I think I can be an even bigger advocate for city recreation in my new role,” he explained. “I am a competitive individual, up for the challenge.”
Lewis added that as assistant manager, he can fulfill a desire to “help the city at a different level,” including its recreation program. “And to work with all the other departments and be a big advocate for them.”
While the two personnel changes were effective immediately, a transition process is under way with Lewis splitting time this week between his new office in the Municipal Building and RCC.
Lewis has a wife, Rebecca, and three stepchildren.
Raymer, meanwhile, is taking over as recreation director after serving with that department since 2011 in positions including athletics supervisor and health and wellness supervisor.
Before that, he held posts with Raleigh Parks and Recreation and the YMCA, with more than 15 years of recreation experience logged overall.
In leading the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Department, Raymer will serve with Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Cathy Cloukey, a veteran of that unit.
Lewis says he is proud to have served with Raymer for the past 11 years and looks forward to great things under his leadership, adding that he expects the duo of Raymer and Cloukey to take the city recreation program to a new level.
“Peter brings youth, creativity and dedication to the Parks and Recreation Department and will lead an amazing parks and recreation staff that significantly impacts our community daily,” says a statement from City Hall.
Farmer, the city manager, said he was excited to name Raymer as director. “The department will thrive under Raymer’s leadership and all of the dedicated staff and volunteers that make a difference in the lives of residents in our community.”
Raymer’s family includes wife Kayla and two children.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.